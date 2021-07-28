housing

At risk of foreclosure or eviction with moratoriums ending? Here's what you should do now

The mortgage foreclosure moratorium is scheduled to come to an end on July 31, 2021.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Moratoriums on evictions, foreclosures ending soon. Here's what to do

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homeowners and renters, beware: The protections on payments and evictions that were put in place during the pandemic will soon be coming to an end.

The mortgage foreclosure moratorium is scheduled to come to an end on July 31, 2021. The federal eviction moratorium will end on that day, too.

But there are measures in place to help you, including a new online tool released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: the Rental Assistance Finder

It's designed to help consumers easily find and apply for assistance. The tool also provides help for mom-and-pop landlords.

Dave Ueijio, the Acting Director of the CFPB says, "Using our tool, you can find local rental assistance options that can help put money back in your pocket."

LINK: Click here to visit the Rental Assistance Finder

The feds are also working on a tool for the Homeowners Assistance Fund. About two million homeowners are still in some type of mortgage forbearance.

And Philadelphia leaders remind people in need to apply for its COVID-19 COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program

It offers an average of $6,000 per applicant to avoid utility shut-offs and evictions. The city says so far it's used 70-percent of available funds from the state. That's $122 million to landlords and tenants.

Remember: evictions cannot happen without a court order and a number of things have to happen before a foreclosure can begin as well.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia metro area among most racially segregated in country
EMBED More News Videos

DATA INVESTIGATION: The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area is one of the most racially segregated metros in the country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financephiladelphiarental propertyhousingevictionconsumercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
$1.5M home goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater
Philly metro area among most racially segregated in country: DATA
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News