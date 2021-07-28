At risk of foreclosure or eviction with moratoriums ending? Here's what you should do now

The mortgage foreclosure moratorium is scheduled to come to an end on July 31, 2021. The federal eviction moratorium will end on that day, too.
But there are measures in place to help you, including a new online tool released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: the Rental Assistance Finder
It's designed to help consumers easily find and apply for assistance. The tool also provides help for mom-and-pop landlords.
Dave Ueijio, the Acting Director of the CFPB says, "Using our tool, you can find local rental assistance options that can help put money back in your pocket."
LINK: Click here to visit the Rental Assistance Finder
The feds are also working on a tool for the Homeowners Assistance Fund. About two million homeowners are still in some type of mortgage forbearance.
And Philadelphia leaders remind people in need to apply for its COVID-19 COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program
It offers an average of $6,000 per applicant to avoid utility shut-offs and evictions. The city says so far it's used 70-percent of available funds from the state. That's $122 million to landlords and tenants.
Remember: evictions cannot happen without a court order and a number of things have to happen before a foreclosure can begin as well.
