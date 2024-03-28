In one hour, a forensic anthropologist determined the remains were those of a man who was at least 40 years old and 5' 6" tall.

Investigators hope clothing can help identify human remains found in Montgomery County

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Montgomery County coroner said finding human skeletal remains in the area is extremely rare.

However, just last week on March 18, investigators found a human skull and bones near Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive in the county.

The identification process is still ongoing from when the bones were found.

WATCH | Human skull, other skeletal remains found in a water retention basin in Montgomery Co.

Human skull, other skeletal remains found in a water retention basin in Montgomery Co.

Authorities say they have called in a forensic anthropologist to examine the bones in hopes of bringing closure to the family.

This is only the second time Montgomery County officials say they have needed to call in a forensic anthropologist.

On Wednesday afternoon, forensic anthropologist Anna Delaney began her work by laying out what was left of the skeleton.

In just one hour, Delaney determined the remains were those of a man who was at least 40 years old and 5' 6" tall with healed trauma to his rib cage.

"Whether there was an accident or they fell, there could be a lot of things that could explain that trauma, but that is also something we can use to identify that individual," said Delaney.

Police said a surveyor discovered the remains in a water retention basin.

"We were able to find a majority of his skeleton," said Casey McAlpine, the Montgomery County first deputy coroner. "It was an amazing discovery from four of our team members."

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office and detectives also found the victim's clothing, saying he was likely there for more than a year.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office and detectives found clothes near skeletal remains discovered in a water retention basin

"To me, it's sad that this individual was alone, and no one found them until now," said Dr. Janine Darby, the Montgomery County coroner. "What if their loved ones are looking for them?"

Delaney said her next step will be to upload her report to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database to hopefully find a match.

"With these databases, there's a lot of family to see if this missing person could be this individual," said Delaney.

Darby also hopes to get help with a different victim that officials have been calling "Mr. Bones."

His remains were discovered in Lower Moreland Township back in 2009, but with the help of technology, officials have images of what he could look like now.

"The more information the better," said McAlpine. "We were able to kind of put out more of a realistic look to our Mr. Bones per se."

Officials are determined to reunite these remains with their loved ones.

"We're looking for next of kin so we can provide closure," said Darby.

"If they come through my office, that's something that I want to analyze. I want to put them out, and I want their families to find them to get their names back. That's the most important part of my job," said Delaney.

If anyone has any information about these investigations, they should contact the coroner's office.