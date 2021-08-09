New spots for vegan barbecue, all things Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are two new spots in Philadelphia offering something new for independent makers and BBQ fans.Forin Cafe was opened in Kensington by three friends who quit their jobs during the pandemic to take a chance on their dreams.And the concept is providing a platform to showcase small independent makers. Dubbed a lifestyle cafe, you can get coffee, pastries and bagels, all locally made. You can also shop for locally made soaps, candles and clothing and buy books from a local publisher."Philadelphia has a ton of awesome, creative people," says co-owner Kyle Horne, "You have to support the community you're in."The cafe is located in the former Harbison's Dairy with its iconic milk bottle on the top.2041 Coral Street #2 (entrance on Dreer Street), Philadelphia, Pa. 19125215-800-1153Huff and Puff BBQ opened in Center City with the bold claim of making the best barbecue in Philadelphia. You can get slow-smoked brisket, St, Louis Ribs and Lexington smoked pork.But what really sets this place apart is the vegan barbecue that makes up half the menu. There's corn ribs, pulled jackfruit barbecue, cauliflower burnt ends and seitan brisket.The star of the vegan barbecue is the watermelon that's brined in salt for four days then seasoned and smoked. By the end of the 10-day process, it looks like a ham when whole and a piece of rare steak when sliced.Huff and Puff is the creation of Salem County restauranteur Luke Patrick and his partners Josh Hitchner and Adele Monaghan. Monaghan, Patrick says, is a lifelong vegetarian and coming from the farmlands of South Jersey, they know how to elevate fruits and vegetables."Meat-eaters see vegan barbecue and say like no way; they try it and are like holy cow," Hitchner says.246 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107267-239-5617