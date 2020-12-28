FYI Philly

Ring in the new year with Forsythia's 5-course champagne dinner

You can order the meal up to December 30.
By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Forsythia is known for its high-end French cuisine from James Beard nominee Christopher Kearse.

Since the pandemic, chef Kearse has stuck to the menu, offering takeout, limited delivery and outdoor dining.

For New Year's Eve, the team at Forsythia is offering a special 5-course prix fix dinner with a 4-ounce wine and cocktail pairing for each course of the meal. The meal also includes sparkling wine to officially cheers the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

Forsythia | Facebook | Instagram
233 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19105
