hometown hero

Upper Dublin teacher organizes thousands for community cleanup after Ida

Barbara Mass is a teacher at Upper Dublin High School, which was also damaged in the storm and led to weeks of virtual classes.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teacher organizes thousands for community cleanup after Ida

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three weeks after Ida, the slow road to recovery in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania continues.

More than 100 homes have been cleaned up with the help of Barbara Mass and "The Chainsaw Gang."

"We really didn't understand that this is a tornado. We live in Pennsylvania. We didn't know what was coming," said Mass. She says it hit her when she went into her own backyard after the storm and saw two large trees were knocked down.

"We chopped it up and put it to the curb and then my neighbors across the street, the Longs, I was like, 'Hey can we do theirs?'" she said.

That day-long effort turned into a Facebook group with 5,000 volunteers wanting to help their neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Upper Dublin Township community coming together to rebuild after storm
EMBED More News Videos

The long and difficult cleanup effort from last week's storm is also underway in Upper Dublin Township.



"It just started to grow, and then it started to grow even bigger, and then people's houses who we helped, they joined in," she said.

Mass is usually out helping, but on Wednesday she was coordinating the clean-up efforts from home.

"This is my classroom right now. This is where the magic happens," she said pointing at her kitchen table.



She's a teacher at Upper Dublin High School, which was also damaged in the storm and led to weeks of virtual classes. The district is no stranger to that because of COVID-19.

"Being a part of 'The Chainsaw Gang' and all the rock stars that are helping the community, I think had we had not have had that, it would have been different for me. But I feel like more myself now than I have in two years," said Mass.

While the past couple of weeks have brought a lot of hardships to Upper Dublin, Mass and the other volunteers say they've gained something too: a stronger sense of community and new friendships.

"Our community has become stronger, better, just a more positive place to be," she said.

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspennsylvaniahurricane idacoronavirusweathertornadofeel goodstorm damagehometown hero
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Fire deputy tours Ida storm damage in Montco
Montco pharmacist delivers thousands of COVID vaccines
Camp helps young adults with disabilities get ready for workforce
Philly doctor travels the world offering care in underserved countries
TOP STORIES
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
'Give me my food': Woman pulls gun while in line at Chipotle
117 PSU students temporarily suspended for missing COVID-19 tests
AccuWeather: Alert Thursday for downpours and storms
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
SEPTA investigating after employee punches a man
Man dies after being shot 7 times in Philadelphia
Show More
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
FIFA visits Philly as it determines World Cup host cities
PPA to begin cracking down on illegal parking in bike lanes
Villanova using leaf blowers to prepare for PSU at Beaver Stadium
Philly reaches 2M COVID vaccine doses, updates school guidance
More TOP STORIES News