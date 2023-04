4-alarm fire erupts in Reading, spreads to at least 5 homes: Officials

Officials say the flames spread to at least five homes in the area as of 7 p.m.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Berks County emergency crews are on the scene of a four-alarm fire in Reading on Sunday.

Officials say the fire erupted around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of North 11th Street.

Heavy fire was seen when crews arrived.

There is no word yet if any injuries were involved.