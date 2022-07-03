Crowds enjoy free museums on the parkway as final 4th preps are underway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fourth of July celebrations continued in Philadelphia Sunday, where both residents and tourists are taking advantage of the deals that come with Wawa Welcome America.Sunday is pay what you want day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Barnes Foundation, which is featuring the Blockson Afro-American collection is also offering free admission.As crews put the final touches on the concert stage at Eakins Oval, others came to the parkway simply for their morning workouts or a picture with Rocky."The statue! Wanted to see the Rocky statue. The park was nice, stayed at the casino, downtown was cool," said Gavin Willits, who's in town from Michigan."We rode our bike from Moore Street all the way to here," said 8 year old Jackson Newmuis from Germantown, who enjoyed the morning with his dad.Philadelphia is a travel destination for the 4th of July given the history."It's one of the birthplaces of America! We just left DC so we went to the capitol and all and of course they talk about the Declaration of Independence so we came here, and what'd we do yesterday? Constitution, got to see the Liberty Bell," said Jennifer Chase-Fernald form Georgia."We're real excited to take part in the fireworks and the big concert coming up so we're looking forward to doing all of that," said Ed Schnedler from Missouri. "We're staying through Monday, we came to watch baseball and stuck around to celebrate the 4th."Some people plan on avoiding the crowds all together for the holiday."Oh yeah, I don't want to do the crowd. I'm going to a friend's house, his daughter is having a party so I'm going to have fun over there," said Donta Clenton form Germantown.The Party on the Parkway starts Monday, July 4th at 12 p.m. It culminates with a concert featuring Jason Derulo and a fireworks show.