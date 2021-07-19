Franklin Square opens summer beer garden as part of Summer Splash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city's newest beer garden is in one of its oldest public spaces, one of William Penn's original five squares.
The new beer and cocktail garden is open evenings, Thursday through Saturday, featuring a range of local beers along with Yards hard seltzer and specialty summer cocktails.
Square Burger is serving up burgers and shakes, plus there's a special beer garden menu that includes everything from calamari to arancini to charcuterie platters.
The open-air tent that houses the new beer and cocktail garden was erected to host pandemic- safe weddings in the square, this spring and summer. But the folks from Historic Philadelphia, Inc wanted to open it to the public in July and August, as part of the 15th annual Franklin Square Summer Splash program.
There are free yoga classes every Wednesday evening, followed by free dance lessons.
The fountain dances to choreographed life every half hour starting at noon daily.
There are live DJs on Thursdays and live acoustic musicians on Saturdays.
There's also daytime programming for the kids with Once Upon a Nation storytellers on weekends and story time in both Mandarin and English to collaborate with the park's neighbors in Chinatown.
"The idea is that we want people to come out and enjoy Franklin square. This is one of our city's treasures," says Cari Feiler Bender, Spokesperson for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.
Franklin Square Summer Splash
200 N 6th Street (6th & Race Streets), Philadelphia, PA 19106
Franklin Square Beer Garden by Cescaphe
Thursdays-Saturdays, 5-10 pm, through Aug. 28
Summer Splash Wednesdays
Through August 25
Yoga in the Square, 5:30 - 6:30 pm (also 11am on Sundays)
Bring a yoga mat and join the instructor for a guided journey to wellness. Register in advance. Look for the yoga flag upon arrival. FREE.
Free Dance Lessons: 6:30-7:15 pm - Grab those dancing shoes as Concierge Ball Room presents free dance lessons with a different genre each week.
July 14: Swing Dance
July 21: Hip Hop
July 28: Tango
August 4: Jazz
August 11: Salsa
August 18: House Dance
August 25: Hustle
Summer Splash Thursdays,
Through Aug. 26, Live DJ, 5-9:30 pm
Philly DJ Robert Drake (WXPN) spins some popular tunes, with rotating genres each week.
Summer Splash Fridays and Saturdays
Through Aug. 28, Live Music, 5-9:30 pm - A variety of local acoustic artists entertain guests.
Franklin Square Fountain Show
Daily performances every 30 minutes from 12 p.m. until closing.
Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches
Through September 6 (also Sept 5/6), Fridays/Saturdays: 11 am-4 pm
