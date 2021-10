Franklin Square opens summer beer garden as part of Summer Splash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city's newest beer garden is in one of its oldest public spaces, one of William Penn's original five squares.The new beer and cocktail garden is open evenings, Thursday through Saturday, featuring a range of local beers along with Yards hard seltzer and specialty summer cocktails.Square Burger is serving up burgers and shakes, plus there's a special beer garden menu that includes everything from calamari to arancini to charcuterie platters.The open-air tent that houses the new beer and cocktail garden was erected to host pandemic- safe weddings in the square, this spring and summer. But the folks from Historic Philadelphia, Inc wanted to open it to the public in July and August, as part of the 15th annual Franklin Square Summer Splash program.There are free yoga classes every Wednesday evening, followed by free dance lessons.The fountain dances to choreographed life every half hour starting at noon daily.There are live DJs on Thursdays and live acoustic musicians on Saturdays.There's also daytime programming for the kids with Once Upon a Nation storytellers on weekends and story time in both Mandarin and English to collaborate with the park's neighbors in Chinatown."The idea is that we want people to come out and enjoy Franklin square. This is one of our city's treasures," says Cari Feiler Bender, Spokesperson for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.200 N 6th Street (6th & Race Streets), Philadelphia, PA 19106Bring a yoga mat and join the instructor for a guided journey to wellness. Register in advance : 6:30-7:15 pm - Grab those dancing shoes as Concierge Ball Room presents free dance lessons with a different genre each week.July 14: Swing DanceJuly 21: Hip HopJuly 28: TangoAugust 4: JazzAugust 11: SalsaAugust 18: House DanceAugust 25: Hustle