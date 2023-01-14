Bethlehem-area teacher, coach accused of inappropriate relationship with player

Investigators said texting turned to sexual contact with the girl.

The Freedom High School coach also allegedly provided cocaine and alcohol.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bethlehem-area school district teacher and coach is behind bars accused of an inappropriate relationship with a player.

Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Schweikert, of Coplay, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.

Investigators said texting turned to sexual contact with the girl.

The Freedom High School coach also allegedly provided cocaine and alcohol.

Investigators said the relationship started in December 2021 when the victim was a freshman.

A judge set Schweikert's bail at $1 million.