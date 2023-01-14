WATCH LIVE

Bethlehem-area teacher, coach accused of inappropriate relationship with player

Investigators said texting turned to sexual contact with the girl.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 2:45AM
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bethlehem-area school district teacher and coach is behind bars accused of an inappropriate relationship with a player.

Police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Schweikert, of Coplay, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning.

Investigators said the relationship started in December 2021 when the victim was a freshman.

A judge set Schweikert's bail at $1 million.

