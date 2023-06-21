  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police: Teens attempt to light sticks of dynamite inside Philadelphia grocery store

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 12:18AM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after several teens reportedly attempted to light sticks of dynamite inside a grocery store.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Fresh Grocer located on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in the city's Germantown section.

Police say security called to report three teens, roughly 16 to 19 years old wearing all black clothing, trying to light up the dynamite.

The bomb squad did recover dynamite at the scene, but police say the suspects were able to get away.

Police have not said how many people were inside the business at the time of the incident.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW