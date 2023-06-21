Police: Teens attempt to light sticks of dynamite inside Philadelphia grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after several teens reportedly attempted to light sticks of dynamite inside a grocery store.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Fresh Grocer located on the 5300 block of Chew Avenue in the city's Germantown section.

Police say security called to report three teens, roughly 16 to 19 years old wearing all black clothing, trying to light up the dynamite.

The bomb squad did recover dynamite at the scene, but police say the suspects were able to get away.

Police have not said how many people were inside the business at the time of the incident.

No physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.