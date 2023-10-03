NJ friend group celebrates 57 years of sisterhood in Stone Harbor

They started their own sorority in high school in the 1960s; and, their sisterhood stays strong as these girls celebrate their 75th birthdays.

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This group formed in their high school sorority during the 1960s, and their sisterhood has lasted ever since.

"We met each other in high school...From 1962-1966. We stood up for each other in high school and we're still doing that, " said Lillian Forgash of Medford, New Jersey.

Their group hosts a zebra as their icon, and the name of the sorority is: " Beta Phi Alpha."

"The zebra...it's just to remind ourselves that we have something very much in common," said Forgash.

Also known as the "beta girls," their friendships have lasted through change and challenges over 57 years.

"Many of us have made it, some of us have not, but they're with us in spirit," said Forgash.

This get-together was made even more special as most of the girls had turned 75 this year.

"We will do this as long as we're physically and mentally able to do it. You can make us get old, but you can not make us grow up," said Donna Thomas.

Lillian Forgash describes the long-lasting nature of this group as "a gift."