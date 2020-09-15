FYI Philly

Fringe Arts Festival presents head-turning performances that lean towards the unconventional

The four-week event is full of cutting-edge shows running now through October 4.
By Natalie Jason
This is the 24th year that Philly's home for unconventional performances, FringeArts, is presenting its annual Fringe Festival.

The four-week event is full of cutting-edge shows running now through October 4, with almost every performance going virtual this year due to the pandemic.

From theater and dance to music and visual art, it's an opportunity to see over 100 shows with contemporary artists presenting material considered more daring than mainstream theatrical offerings.


Fringe Festival 2020 | Facebook | Instagram
140 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-9006
Festival schedule is online, with hard copies also available at corner of Race Street and Columbus Blvd.

TrailOff App | Facebook | Instagram
Swim Pony Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA 19148
484-704-2150

Phila. School of Circus Arts | Instagram | Facebook

6452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119
215-849-1991

Neighborhood House | Facebook | Instagram
20 N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1695
