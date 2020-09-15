Fringe Arts Festival presents head-turning performances that lean towards the unconventional

This is the 24th year that Philly's home for unconventional performances, FringeArts, is presenting its annual Fringe Festival.The four-week event is full of cutting-edge shows running now through October 4, with almost every performance going virtual this year due to the pandemic.From theater and dance to music and visual art, it's an opportunity to see over 100 shows with contemporary artists presenting material considered more daring than mainstream theatrical offerings.140 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106215-413-9006Swim Pony Performing ArtsPhiladelphia, PA 19148484-704-21506452 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA 19119215-849-199120 N. American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-922-1695