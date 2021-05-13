FYI Philly

Sri's Company and Tita Emmie's honor their Asian roots with comfort food specialties

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Sri's Co. and Tita Emmie's honor their Asian roots with comfort food

Two local chefs serving up the Asian specialties they grew up with are bringing more diversity to the Philly food scene. At Sri's Company, owner Melissa Fernando learned how to cook later in life because she was just that passionate about bringing the cuisine of her native Sri Lanka to Philadelphia. She is a featured chef every Friday on the Kampar Kitchen platform, and also does catering and pop-ups. Pre-pandemic, Tita Emmie's brought Filipino food to the scene by hosting supper club dinners on their rooftop deck for small groups of friends. The husband and wife team behind the brand, owners Raquel and Tam Dang, plan to start up again this summer. (pictured: Filipino cuisine from Tita Emmie's supper club)

Sri's Company | Facebook | Instagram | Kampar Kitchen orders

sriscompanyphilly@gmail.com

Tita Emmie's | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News