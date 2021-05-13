Sri's Company and Tita Emmie's honor their Asian roots with comfort food specialties

Two local chefs serving up the Asian specialties they grew up with are bringing more diversity to the Philly food scene. At Sri's Company, owner Melissa Fernando learned how to cook later in life because she was just that passionate about bringing the cuisine of her native Sri Lanka to Philadelphia. She is a featured chef every Friday on the Kampar Kitchen platform, and also does catering and pop-ups. Pre-pandemic, Tita Emmie's brought Filipino food to the scene by hosting supper club dinners on their rooftop deck for small groups of friends. The husband and wife team behind the brand, owners Raquel and Tam Dang, plan to start up again this summer. (pictured: Filipino cuisine from Tita Emmie's supper club)