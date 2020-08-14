Treat your taste buds to a vacation with a little something for your ears too - FYI Philly

Whether it's Jamaican, Puerto Rican, Vietnamese and Mexican, we have your Philly flavor passport.
Reggae Reggae Vibes, located in Northern Liberties is famous for their "jerk chicken" and "jerk chicken cheesesteak."
Boricua, also in Northern Liberties, is proudly serving the flavors and recipes of Puerto Rico.
Mi-N-Tea is a family-owned and operated sandwich and bubble tea cafe in Manayunk.
Lastly, La Llorona Cantina in South Philly is a Mexican bar and kitchen offering classical dishes and and treasure trove of mezcal straight from the mountains of Mexico.
Reggae Reggae Vibes | Website | Instagram
517 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Boricua | Instagram
1149 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Mi-N-Tea | Website | Instagram
4229 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
La Llorona Cantina | Website | Instagram
1551 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Ice Cream - Vegan and Not
Alaura Kitchen is bringing homemade ice cream to South Jersey. The husband-and-wife-run shop is known for it unusual flavors like lemon basil, honey lavender and the ET Special.
You can get hot comfort foods too...all kinds of hotdogs and grilled cheeses. The cheesesteak grilled cheese & Belgian frites are favorites.
If you're looking for vegan ice cream, Vannah Banana is a new brand in Philadelphia just launched by Kiana Walker, who promises you won't miss the dairy. He named the ice cream after his sister Savannah and wanted to created a healthier version of ice cream because he saw so many of his family and friends developing what he calls lifestyle diseases.
Alaura Kitchen Homemade Ice Cream | Website | IG
36 S Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-3845
Vannah Banana Ice Cream | IG
Vegan Commissary, 1429 Wolf Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145
Where to buy:
@vegancommissary
@nourishphilly
@tmoms
Sudsy and Sparkling Sips
Roxborough just got its first full-service restaurant and brewery. New Ridge Brewing Company is the passion project of brothers Eric and Chris Endrickat who grew up helping their father brew at home.
For taps that come to you, Bubbles and Brews Philly is a mobile bar that can be booked to be on location at your socially-distanced event. The vehicle is a vintage mini-truck from Italy that serves the entire the tri-state area.
Bubbles & Brews PhillyWebsite | Facebook | IG
email: Philly@getcozybars.com
New Ridge Brewing Company | Website | Facebook | IG
6168 Ridge Avenue, Phila. PA 19128
215-330-4677
Tria Pivots
Pivot is a word we hear a lot these days and nearly every restaurant has had to do it. For some, it's meant simply adding takeout and delivery but for Tria Taproom, a long-time favorite haunt at the corner of 20th and Walnut Streets, it's meant creating a completely different COVID identity, becoming at least for now, Joyride Beef & Ale bringing a little comfort with meals of roast beef and fried chicken sandwiches and a sixpack.
Joyride Beef & Ale at Tria Taproom | Website | FB |IG
2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
(215) 557-8277
Steak 48
Steak 48 has been planning to open for what feels like an eternity. The brand new Center City steakhouse was supposed to open this spring but because of the pandemic they are still waiting for indoor dining to be allowed in Philadelphia.
While they've been waiting, Executive Chef Robert Watson has kept himself busy, training his staff, perfecting the menu, familiarizing himself with a state-of-the-art kitchen and helping to feed the less fortunate in Philadelphia. Chef Watson has been in Philly for nearly a year helping to open the restaurant but his free time has been spent volunteering with his family to feed those in need.
Steak 48 Website | Facebook | IG
260 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Health and Fitness
Founder Sudan Green started Spirits Up! as a group yoga and meditation experience, held over six days of the recent unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd. Now he is ready to take the initiative to the next level with group activities designed to be resources for healthy living and healing within the black community.
Spirits Up! | email: sudan@spiritsup.life | Website | GoFundMe Campaign | IG | Follow Sudan on social media
Harrietts Bookshop
Harrietts Bookshop is a monument to Harriet Tubman and it opened on Girard Avenue in Fishtown just 6 weeks before COVID-19 closures. Now Owner and Curator Jeannine A. Cook has taken the shop to the sidewalk, to celebrate female authors, artists and activists but also to create a concrete space for difficult dialogue. As an educator and consultant, she travels the world to talk about issues of racism and colonialism but she believes it was fate that brought her to this place at this time.
Harriett's Bookshop | Website | IG
Sidewalk Sales Thursday-Sunday, noon-6pm
258 E. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, Pa. 19125