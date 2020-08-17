FYI Philly

Watch the full episode of FYI Philly from August 15, 2020

A traditional vacation might not be in the cards but our vibrant restaurant scene that needs our support now more than ever is here to give your taste buds a world tour.

Whether it's Jamaican, Puerto Rican, Vietnamese and Mexican, we have your Philly flavor passport.

Plus, Roxborough's first full-service restaurant and brewery, a new steakhouse and how veteran restaurant Tria is making big changes amid the pandemic.

And we finish things up with outdoor workouts and a stop at Harriett's Bookshop.

Watch it all in the video above, and check out past episodes at 6abc.com/fyi.
Harriett's Bookshop is "Black Girl Magic" via books, conversation
