6 new restaurants offering flavors from around the world, and more new Philly spots

Two new Italian restaurants have opened up in the city, offering fresh takes on classic recipes.
Mari BYO offers a Sicilian menu featuring fresh seafood. This is the second restaurant for chef and owner Kevin Addis, who also owns Entree BYO.
The open kitchen is the centerpiece of the restaurant and it also teases the appetite as whiffs of garlic, olive oil and fresh herbs spread across the Queen Village neighborhood.
Each pasta dish is served in the pan it is cooked in to provide extra flavor at the table.
In Fitler Square, Pizzata Pizzeria is the brainchild of two self-proclaimed pizza nerds, Vinny Gallagher and Davide Lubrano.
They met at an international pizza competition that Vinny won and decided to team up. Gallagher is the mastermind behind the naturally-leavened dough and Lubranois the creative force behind their assortment of specialty pies.
Mari BYO | Facebook | Instagram
795 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Pizzata Pizzeria | Facebook | Instagram
240 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
New spots for Asian cuisine that will have you wanting to try them all
We found a few new spots for Asian cuisine - from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a neighborhood sports bar, we've got you covered.
Mokja in Ambler brings modern Korean to the table, SET NoLibs is a sports bar with Asian-fusion comfort food while you watch the game, and The Breakfast Den has a menu for daytime delights from both American and Vietnamese cuisines.
Mokja | Facebook | Instagram
9 N. Main Street, Ambler, PA 19002
215-220-4411
Closed Mon. & Tues.
The Breakfast Den | Facebook | Instagram
1500 South Street, Philadelphia PA 19146
267-758-6008
Open 8-4 daily, except Monday
SET NoLibs | Facebook | Instagram
1030 N. 2nd Street (in Liberties Walk), Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-761-9480
Izzy's 33, Anejo are two new Philly spots for Mexican food
Two new restaurants featuring different styles of Mexican cuisine have recently opened in Philadelphia.
Izzy's 33 is the first restaurant for Israel Romero, who has spent the last 15 years honing his craft in kitchens around Philadelphia.
Izzy is his nickname and the 33 represents his 33 favorite recipes he has come across in his career, each featured on the menu.
They serve brunch seven days a week and dinner every night except Monday. The menu is a diverse collection featuring Mexican dishes from Izzy's youth to American brunch staples like French toast.
Northern Liberties is the first location for Anejo outside of New York City.
The upscale Mexican menu features authentic dishes with a twist.
A huge outdoor seating area provides a neighborhood setting or the cavernous inside offers a more elegant experience.
Izzy's 33 | Facebook | Instagram
1703 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Anejo Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Part pie, part cake, meet the family behind the hybrid dessert 'pake'
What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake? A 'pake', of course.
Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are the parents of four young children and the owners of New Freedom Pie.
They make and sell the hybrid dessert called 'pake'. It's part bean pie, and part cheesecake, The Original BeanCheese Pake pays homage to the quintessential Muslim staple of the bean pie.
Bean pies originated in the urban centers of America in the mid-to-late-fifties, and Deen's father had a route where he sold the pies.
The recipe has been handed down in his family, and now Deen and his family sell their baked goods all around the region via online pre-orders and local pop-ups.
New Freedom Pie | Facebook | Instagram
267-536-9080
Port Richmond coffee company switches gears amid pandemic to offer café experience at home
Coffee is often the drink that brings people together to socialize, but with the pandemic and colder months ahead, one local business owner decided to switch gears on his wholesale business to offer the café experience at home.
Obel Hernandez Senior founded Bean2Bean Coffee Company in 2013. His business, based out of the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, fulfilled a passion that started after he took a job roasting coffee samples in 1985 with Maxwell House. Now, Bean2Bean deals in just specialty coffee.
"We offer 10 different roasts. Those are between single origins, espressos, decafs and our in-house blends," says Obel Hernandez Jr.
All the product names are Philly centric - such as Franklin Reserve, Old City Decaf and the fan favorite, Schuylkill Select.
To order Bean2Bean Coffee Company online, visit: https://www.bean2bean.com/
Boyd's is coming to the burbs, bringing trendy staples in time for the holiday season
Boyds, the luxury women's and menswear retailer is setting up a pop-up shop at Suburban Square for the season, with the hope of becoming permanent.
The fourth-generation company is known for its iconic boutique in Center City, which has experienced some setbacks during the pandemic. They recently reopened their Center City location in September and launched the pop-up in October.
The store, in its 83rd year, is adapting merchandise to meet today's needs, focusing more on casual wear.
Trending in their curated collection is especially coats, everyday jeans, Autumn cashmere sweaters, hiking boots and sneakers. There are additional services on-site including tailoring, personal shopping. and a genius bar - where you can connect to the flagship shop for even more options. They've also brought in Boyd's Beauty, a curated skincare line, with available beauty experts on the ready.
Boyd's Pop-up at Suburban Square | Instagram
117 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Hours: M-F 11am-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm
Madelange Laroche Bridal Salon creating dreams and fulfilling them
Madelange Laroche has been sewing since she was a little girl in Haiti.
She moved to the United States with dreams of becoming a fashion designer, but she ran into challenges along the way.
After deciding to become a nurse she realized it was "like being married to someone she didn't love."
So engaged in her dreams, she enrolled at Moore College of Art & Design and fulfilled her dream of becoming a designer.
Her new Elkins Park studio is where she designs custom-made dresses for brides.
She can create dresses for the entire bridal party from the bridesmaids to the flower girl and mothers of the bride and groom. She specializes in custom-made but also offers a collection of ready-to-wear gowns.
Madelange Laroche Bridal | Facebook | Instagram
8015 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA
FYI Loves the Arts:Places for the People, Samara Golden: Upstairs at Steve's
Places for the People: WPA Travel Posters is a collection of works created by artists in the 1930s as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration.
The federal agency funded infrastructure projects to help spur economic activity during the Great Depression, and as part of that, out-of-work artists from all over the country were hired to create tens of thousands of posters that would encourage people to travel.
In Philadelphia, posters were made to celebrate some of the city's most iconic historic landmarks from Independence Hall and The Betsy Ross House to the Shofuso Japanese House in Fairmount Park.
The posters are mostly from the print collection at the Free Library of Philadelphia and some of them have never been exhibited before.
You can also see a never-before-exhibited painting, depicting Carpenters Hall during the Continental Congress. It was also created by a WPA artist.
Places for the People at Carpenters' Hall: WPA Travel Posters : Tickets
Through Dec. 20. Both Carpenter's Hall and the exhibition are free
320 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-925-0167
At the Fabric Workshop and Museum, there's an immersive installation created by artist Samara Golden whose works are designed to transport viewers.
The title of the work is Upstairs at Steve's. It's a tribute to the artist's brother-in-law who passed away from complications of ALS.
The piece fills the Fabric Workshop and Museum's eighth floor gallery.
The curator says it's for "curious people who are ready to have their minds expanded a little bit and really start to wonder and reflect about themselves and the state of the world."
Fabric Workshop & Museum: Samara Golden: Upstairs at Steve's I Website
Through Jan. 31. Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets ahead of time.
1214 Arch Street. Philadelphia, Pa. 19107