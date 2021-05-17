FYI Philly

Ron's Ribs returns with Ron's Signature Sauce

By Timothy Walton
Ron's Ribs was a staple on South Street for more than 25 years closing in 2010. After nearly a decade, Ron's son, Brandon Washington, is bringing the business back on a smaller scale. Brandon has recreated his dad's BBQ sauce and is selling Ron's Signature Sauce. He is creating the sauce at Tico's Tacos in the same kitchen that once housed Ron's Ribs. Tico's uses the sauce on menu items like enchiladas and wings.

Brandon is bottling the sauce and launching sales with an event at 1901B Washington Avenue on Sunday, May 16th. The event will celebrate National BBQ day and there will be 400 Ribs available from Chef Zachary Taylor along with the first batch of Ron's Signature Sauce.

Brandon is using the proceeds to create a community work space in South Philadelphia. 1901 is a shared space for the neighborhood where members can utilize equipment to create podcasts, head shots and e-commerce portfolios. Brandon hopes it will also build relationships within the neighborhood.

Ron's Signature Sauce | Facebook | Instagram

Kickoff Event scheduled for May 16th at 1901B Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.

Tico's Tacos | Facebook | Instagram

1627 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
