FYI Philly goes down the shore at Barry's Buns, Hidden Sands Brewing, Cape May

WILDWOOD, New Jersey --A trip down the Shore isn't complete without dessert. Barry's Buns in Wildwood has the sweets to satisfy all tastes.The all-natural, scratch-made bakery specializes in gourmet sticky buns, waffles and cinnamon rolls and more treats that will leave you licking every finger.6107 New Jersey Avenue,, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260609-770-7997Hidden Sands Brewing Company has a unique concept for their beer that involves New Jersey's freshest natural water source. They call it beer brewed with depthThe Atlantic City Sands Aquifer or the 800' Sands Aquifer is 800 feet below the surface stretching from below Cape May all the way up to Barnegat Light.It took the Hidden Sands team a few weeks to drill down to the depth needed to reach the aquifer, but once they reached it, they were able to use that water as a direct source for their water and beers.At a given time you'll find 12 beers on tap at Hidden Sands Brewing. They have their flagship 107' IPA, Amber Ale, 800' Pilsner and Imperial Stout, to name some favorites.They also added a new outdoor beer garden to accompany three levels of tasting rooms.Hidden Sands Brewing also offers to-go options from four-packs, cases, and kegs. You can also find their beer products at your favorite bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.6754 Washington Avenue Unit B, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234If you're looking for a spot to eat en route to the shore, hop off the AC Expressway at Sicklerville and look for a place called Haitian American Cuisine.The name ALMOST says it all.Haitian American Cuisine serves up authentic Haitian dishes and American soul food.The family-run restaurant is owned by Rahsher Jones-Sanon and her husband Wisler Sanon.Wisler came to America from Haiti when he was 16, with the dream of starting his own Haitian restaurant, The food, like the family, is a fusion of two cultures, and everything is homemade from scratch.The restaurant is also raising funds for victims of the recent earthquake that devastated Haiti, promising to match any customer donations.412 Sicklerville Road Sicklerville, New Jersey 08081At the Zoagies food truck, you can get cheesesteaks, fried Oreos, funnel cake, deep-fried peanut butter and jelly and other carnival foods.But it's the signature sandwich you won't find elsewhereZoagies, deep-fried hoagies filled with chicken, steak or seafood are the creation of Ezell Barnes, who invented not only the sandwich but an entire language to go with it."You just put a Z in front of the first word and it becomes Znglish," Ezell explains so the lobster is zobster. Crab is zrab, shrimp is zhrimp.He came up with the zombie in his backyard nearly a decade ago, buying some fresh fish and a Walmart fryer and inviting friends to sample, "and they all raised their eyebrows," Ezell says, "So I got on my bike and started riding around town delivering these things for free."He bought his first trailer in 2014. At first he focused on fresh ingredients like fresh chopped Romaine lettuce and hand-sliced cherry tomatoes, he soon realized deep frying the roll could really set him apart.For those who want to splurge, there's the $150 Zodzilla, a sandwich loaded with more than a pound of lobster, jumbo shrimp and crab.780 Pulaski Highway, Bear, DE. 19701267 693-8620White Dotte Dairy Bar and Grill has been serving ice cream and food since 1952.In the heart of New Jersey, at the intersection of Routes 38 and 206, White Dotte makes a great pit stop on the way to the beach -- but it's also a convenient spot for truckers to pick up electronics.White Dotte opened an electronics store inside the restaurant in the 1970s. They offer CB radios, car stereos and other accessories like portable chargers and wireless microphones.It's an unlikely business model that has been very successful.White Dotte is located on owner Michael Green's family farm. There is outdoor seating for those grabbing a sundae from the ice cream shop and indoor seating for those stopping by for a meal.They serve a variety of ice cream from soft serve to hard scoops and water ice. The food menu includes burgers, dogs, cheesesteaks and fries.And you can always grab a USB charger for your phone after you eat.2345 US-206, Southampton Township, New Jersey 08088Cape May is more than just a day on the beach, it can be an escape from the real world. Here are some of the top things to do at the most southern seaside resort town of the Jersey Shore.has been owned and run by the same family since 1922. It is most popular for lunch on the harbor. Grab a seat right on the Schooner, their boat turned dining space, and if you have your own boat, you can pull right up to its docks for a taste of oysters Rockefeller. The best I have ever had! But do try the lobster salad sandwich, with its huge chunks of lobster meat, and get to peeling some old bay smothered shrimp with a little squeeze of lemon.is a great place to spend an afternoon, especially if you have kids! There are crafts, farm animals, gardens, trails, archery, and if you cannot bring yourself to leave, there are cottages on the property for rent. They let me feed the piggies with vegetables grown right on the farm! At their onsite farmers market, you can also purchase condiments, jams, wines, and lunch made from everything grown right on the premises.Just up the road at, it is always wine time. Owner Barbara Wilde joined me for a private tasting of my own, and gave me a small history lesson of the farm. She started the winery in 1998. It is situated on 50 acres of property. There are over 600 outdoor seats, an indoor seating area, fire pits, and rocking chairs, where you can enjoy 16 varieties of wines and sangrias. The wine flights are amazing, and, unlike most wineries, they have a full menu. The bacon wrapped scallops are a must, but if you listen to me about anything, please let it be this: You must try the Dole Whip Sangria. That's soft serve alcohol infused pineapple mixed in with their homemade sangria.dates all the way back to 1816, and it seems like it will be popular forever. This gorgeous hotel boasts beautiful rooms, breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, a pool, views of the beach, and a dance club in the basement. I tried some of the menu favorites: Steak frites, fish and chips, fresh watermelon salad, the biggest burger ever, and some deviled eggs. I ended my visit out on the legendary lawn for some drinks.From the lawn to the waves,takes you on a 3-hour tour through the surrounding waters, and there's tons to see and learn. They have an interactive touch tank on board to teach boat riders about the sea and the creatures living in it! And I am pretty sure we saw every dolphin in Cape May. They were everywhere!I stopped byduring no shower happy hour for some live music, American bites, and strong cocktails. They gave me a drink, well, it was a bucket, called "Take me to the Tropics", and it definitely took me to another place! Next were mac-n-cheese balls, a lobster roll, fish tacos, and a rack of ribs with homemade bbq sauce...and the portions were huge!Two young style influencers are ready to help you get your style game on point.Emani Outterbridge, 25, is changing the way people think about crochet. She turned a hobby into a boutique crochet fashion line. With needles moving at lightning speed she spins yarn into outfits for all ages.She makes headbands, fanny packs, and leg warmers. She's even had her creations worn by celebrities such as like Cardi B.Along with her fashion, she started selling needles and patterns and her own designer line of hand-dyed yarn in bold colors. Fruity Pebbles, Slime Season and Pink Ice Fur are just some of the fun yarn names.Emani's slogan is "you can't find it in stores" but in her latest business venture,, you can find her yarn in vending machines. She now has four vending machine locations selling her designer yarn and needles.Jessie Ravitz, 15, is an entrepreneur and jewelry-maker. At the age of 12, she started her own jewelry company called Charmed by Jessie.She makes bracelets, necklaces, rings, mask chains, and sunglass chains. She is known for her personalized bracelets.They come in 14k gold-filled, rose gold and sterling silver that are affordable.She also has collections dedicated to friendship, candy and heishi bracelets.You'll even find Charmed by Jessie on the Bidens, actress Heather Morris and several Peloton instructors.Ravitz, who struggles from an eating disorder, also looks to spread body positivity and support mental health through her business. She says that everyone has their something and this is hers.Cherry Street Pier, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Cherry Hill Mall, Elements of Grooming Salon (1632 Cecil B. Moore Ave).Available online for purchase.Rastelli Foods Group in South Jersey has created the Round Dog, a hotdog in hamburger form.The food has sparked a huge debate online, can you call it a hotdog if it's in patty form?Rastelli's started as a small butcher shop 45 years ago run by Raymond Rastelli.The business has grown to serve people meat products across the globe.Most famously, the Round Dog.The Round Dog is created using an old-world German recipe with beef and pork and cut to have flavor ridges which enhances the caramelization on the meat.300 Heron Dr, Swedesboro, NJ 08085(800) 654-6328Dewey Beach has reopened its landmark Lighthouse Restaurant after the original 40-year-old building was destroyed by arson in early 2020.The new modern building is an open-air concept with sweeping views of the bay along with coastal cuisine, a raw bar and craft cocktails.There's live music and an outdoor patio deck that wraps around the restaurant, providing stunning sunset views.124 Dickinson Street, Dewey Beach, DE 19971302-227-4333