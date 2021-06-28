visions

Galaei still growing after more than 30 years serving LGBTQIA

By Timothy Walton
Galaei still growing after more than 30 years serving LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Galaei was founded in 1989 during the HIV/AIDS crisis as a service for primarily the Latinx community.

But more than 30 years later they have grown into services, support, and advocacy for all Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and people of color (QTBIPOC) communities.

Ashley Coleman is the new Executive Director, the organization's first Black leader. The group moved into a new home that has been transformed into a safe space where the community can come to do homework, create a resume, apply to a job or just hang out and watch a movie.

The team at Galaei offers support through wellness events for all bodies, free HIV and STI testing and trans-affirming services.

