GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic County say a man was killed after he tried to break into a restaurant on Monday morning.It happened around 10 a.m. at Two Brother's From Italy Restaurant in Galloway Township.Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan. The man then got stuck and died after he couldn't free himself.The restaurant is now closed until Wednesday.The man has not been identified at this time.