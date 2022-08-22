Delaware woman joins 3 other victims with claims against actor Gary Busey

"He came on my left side and started tickling me all over my left side and my bra area," the woman said.

"He came on my left side and started tickling me all over my left side and my bra area. I just started to squirm and get uncomfortable," she said.

CHERRY HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Actor Gary Busey is facing several charges of criminal sexual contact after at least three women came forward with claims that the 78-year-old groped them at a Monster Mania Convention in South Jersey.

It happened on Saturday, August 13 at the DoubleTree hotel in Cherry Hill where Busey was a featured guest.

"He just seemed like a funny person that would be interesting to meet. I think it was $20 to get a photo op with him," said the woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

SEE ALSO: Horror film convention promoter speaks after Gary Busey charged with sex offenses

A woman from New Castle County, Delaware tells Action News that Busey inappropriately touched her during a paid photo shoot at the same Monster Mania event in Cherry Hill back in 2013.

"He came on my left side and started tickling me all over my left side and my bra area. I just started to squirm and get uncomfortable," she said.

She posted photos of her experience on Twitter to support the victims and their allegations against the actor.

"I just felt like I needed to say something to back up the fact that it's not new, but now people are reporting it," she said.

According to a criminal complaint, two victims told detectives Busey grabbed their butt while they were posing for pictures.

SEE ALSO: 3 women say they were groped by Gary Busey at NJ horror convention

A third victim claims that Busey put his face near her breasts and asked where she got them, and then reportedly tried to unlatch her bra strap.

The president of Monster Mania Con released this statement:

"Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return."

The criminal complaint also details a conversation Busey had with police where he asked detectives to talk the victims out of making complaints and proceeded to call the incident an accident.

Busey's representative could not be reached for comment.