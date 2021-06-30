July 4th travel: Gas prices expected to surge into holiday weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10820682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travel for the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Move over heat, there's another contender for things making people uncomfortable this week.There's no doubt that if you've filled up in the last few days, you've seen an increase in gas prices.AAA projects this holiday weekend will be the most road trippers will spend on gas since 2014.Officials say the spike comes as confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine grows, the easing of travel restrictions, and global demand for oil."There has been a spike in the last few months, it's not the same as last year," said Nick DeLuca from Roxborough.As things stand, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.10.In the tri-state, Delaware leads in cheaper gas at $2.98. New Jersey comes in second at $3.13. In Philadelphia, gas is going to cost you about $3.20.It's a big leap for some visitors from out of town."They are even worse here than they are in Atlanta. So, I much prefer them a year or two ago," said Gary Flacks from Georgia.Still, others aren't deterred. Some are making the argument: what choice is there?"Whatever the price is, sir, just gotta keep going," said one driver."I can't complain, we're a little bit ahead of COVID, so it's what you got to do," said Lorri Manfaa from Hatboro.AAA said gas prices will increase by as much as 5 cents as we approach the Fourth of July holiday.