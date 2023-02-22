Quakertown Girl Scout creates 'Original Cookie Cabin'

This year, the Quakertown 8-year-old is basically running her own store steps from her house.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Girl Scout cookie season is winding down, with just a few weeks left for Pennsylvania troops to sell the popular variations and teach young girls about entrepreneurship.

One Bucks County Brownie is already quite the businesswoman. Every year, 8-year-old Kenzie Keefe really thinks outside the box.

This year, she's basically running her own store, steps from her house.

Her Original Cookie Cabin is on her front sidewalk, at the corner of California and Cemetery roads in Quakertown.

Every day, when Kenzie gets home from school, she gets to work.

"It feels good," Kenzie says.

Her mom, Crystal, says it's a real hit in the neighborhood.

"They like that they can pull right up to the curb," she says. "They don't even have to get out of their car."

Kenzie is practicing both business and people skills as she works the cabin.

"We wrap the cookies and get them their order," Kenzie explains.

Her father, Robert, built the cabin by hand last year and keeps upgrading it.

This homegrown sales booth isn't the family's first clever cookie-selling contraption.

In 2021, they crafted a cookie truck and took their sales on the road.

"We were sitting in the garage and we wanted to do something different," he says. "We wanted to do a cabin. The Original Cookie Cabin."

Kenzie says the cookie truck was cold. Her cabin is heated.

"We turned a place with no heat into a dream cookie house," she explains.

Kenzie's goal this year is 2,000 boxes. She has just 500 to go.

Kenzie said she's usually there after school from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends.