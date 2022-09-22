Police respond to Glassboro High School, investigation underway

The Glassboro Police Department tells Action News this is not a shooting situation.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey have responded to Glassboro High School Thursday morning.

Not many details are known at this point, but a police investigation is underway at the high school on the 500 block of Joseph Bowe Boulevard.

Police say there are no injuries.

"Currently, Glassboro Public Schools and school buildings are in a precautionary shelter in place due to an ongoing police investigation," police posted to Facebook.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed police vehicles outside of the school.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation remain unclear at this time.

Police say they will provide more information at a later time.