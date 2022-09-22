Police respond to Glassboro High School, investigation underway

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey have responded to Glassboro High School Thursday morning.
Not many details are known at this point, but a police investigation is underway at the high school on the 500 block of Joseph Bowe Boulevard.
The Glassboro Police Department tells Action News this is not a shooting situation.
Police say there are no injuries.
"Currently, Glassboro Public Schools and school buildings are in a precautionary shelter in place due to an ongoing police investigation," police posted to Facebook.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed police vehicles outside of the school.
The circumstances surrounding the investigation remain unclear at this time.
Police say they will provide more information at a later time.