Thief steals 40 pairs of eyeglasses worth $10K from Pearle Vision in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man seen on surveillance camera stealing $10,000 worth of eyewear from a Center City store.The theft occurred around 6:24 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Pearle Vision store on the 1500 block of Walnut Street.Police say the suspect somehow gained access into the store and is then seen on surveillance video picking up pairs of glasses from a display and putting them in a bag.Police say the suspect got away with approximately 40 pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses valued at $10,000.The suspect is described as Black male, 40 years of age, 6' tall, dark complexion, thin build, wearing a white tank top, faded jeans and sandals.Anyone with information about the suspect should call Detective Koening at Central Detectives at 215-686-3093/3094.