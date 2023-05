On April 23, recreational marijuana became legal in the First State.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Advocates for marijuana legalization took over the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday for the Global Cannabis March.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the inaugural event, which originated in New York City in 1973.

On April 23, recreational marijuana became legal in the First State.

The march in Rehoboth focused on educating the public about Delaware's new law while calling for an end to the lingering federal cannabis prohibition.