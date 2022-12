Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Gloucester Twp.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was critically injured after being stuck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

According to police it happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Little Gloucester Road.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the crash in Gloucester Twp. on Thursday.

The vehicle and driver stayed at the scene.

So far there is no word on any possible charges.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.