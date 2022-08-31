Saving with 6abc: Going green can help reduce waste, save money

Our daily habits can sometimes be a burden on our budget and the environment, but with a few swaps, you can save a lot of green by going green.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we all get back to our daily routines, how about making some easy changes to yours to reduce waste and save money?

Our daily habits can sometimes be a burden on our budget and the environment, but with a few swaps, you can save a lot of green by going green.

"Replacing your old incandescent bulbs with new LED light bulbs. These can make a big dent in your electric bill. Another way to take those savings further is to actually replace them with smart bulbs," said Dan Wroclawski of Consumer Reports.

You'll save since you can program smart bulbs to automatically turn off. They can be pricey, so CR recommends using one from Wyze, which offers automation at a relatively lower cost than most others.

Next up, if your family likes that daily dose of soda or seltzer, save money with a soda maker. If you drink a liter of seltzer a day at about 90 cents the $80 SodaStream Terra will pay for itself in four months.

And how about swapping your paper towels for reusable ones?

"Reusable paper towels offer a paper-free alternative that's better for the earth and that saves money," said Paul Hope also of Consumer Reports.

CR recommends the MioEco towels but to save even more they suggest using washcloths and when they get too stained, repurpose them for outside use.

And finally, think about replacing your gas guzzler with an electric vehicle.

"With improvements to the nation's charging networks, more lower-priced EVs coming to market, and increasing range from battery technology advances, many barriers to EV ownership are showing signs of breaking down over time," said Jeff Bartlett of Consumer Reports.

And EVs usually cost less to operate.

"EVs have fewer moving parts and fluids that need to be changed. Even the brakes tend to last longer. Plus, the cost of powering the car is also far lower, especially now with the elevated gas prices," said Bartlett.

Lower-priced models include the Hyundai Kona, Nissan Leaf, and Chevrolet Bolt which start at $26,595 putting the Bolt around $20,000 less than the price of an average new car.

And remember some EVs are eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.