Longtime spots stand the test of time at Gojjo, Nana's Kitchen

Ethiopian spread from 25-year outpost Gojjo

NARBERTH (WPVI) -- At Gojjo in University City and Nana's Kitchen in Narberth, diverse ethnic cuisines have stood the test of time.Gojjo is a family-owned restaurant and bar that is open until the wee hours and serves Ethiopian food and drinks.Started 25 years ago by husband-and-wife team Habtamu Shitaye and Frehiwot Desta, the couple now has their adult children continuing the tradition with them.Nana's Kitchen owner Gladys Fink Senderowitsch has created a unique menu over the past 10 years that combines her upbringing in both Argentina and Israel.4540 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143215-386-1444109 N. Narberth Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072610-664-9263