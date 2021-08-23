FYI Philly

Longtime spots stand the test of time at Gojjo, Nana's Kitchen

By Natalie Jason
NARBERTH (WPVI) -- At Gojjo in University City and Nana's Kitchen in Narberth, diverse ethnic cuisines have stood the test of time.

Gojjo is a family-owned restaurant and bar that is open until the wee hours and serves Ethiopian food and drinks.

Started 25 years ago by husband-and-wife team Habtamu Shitaye and Frehiwot Desta, the couple now has their adult children continuing the tradition with them.

Nana's Kitchen owner Gladys Fink Senderowitsch has created a unique menu over the past 10 years that combines her upbringing in both Argentina and Israel.

Gojjo Ethiopian Bar & Restaurant | Instagram
4540 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-386-1444
Open 4pm-2am
Nana's Kitchen & Catering | Facebook | Instagram
109 N. Narberth Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
610-664-9263
