Good Buy Supply providing zero-waste options to eliminate household waste

By Timothy Walton
Good Buy Supply providing zero-waste options in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good Buy Supply is providing zero-waste options out of the store's East Passyunk location.

Emily Rodia and her fiancé Jason Rusnock opened the store in November despite the pandemic.

The products range from kitchen gadgets, bathroom gizmos and everyday essentials. Each product comes free of any plastic material in the packaging or the making of the goods.

The store offers a variety of refillable options like shampoos, dish detergents, hand soaps and laundry detergents.

If you bring your own container, they will fill it for you. Toothpaste tabs are dehydrated toothpaste you can chew and then use with a wet toothbrush. As the tabs rehydrate, the paste comes to life just like your normal tubed product but you eliminate the plastic packaging.

The goal is to provide options for families to take small steps in eliminating waste from the household.
Emily and Jason have been living the lifestyle for years and are trying to share tips for others around the city.

The couple got engaged shortly before the pandemic. They put the wedding on hold until they can celebrate without restrictions from the pandemic. Instead, they've invested their time and energy in the store and making a difference for the Earth.


1737 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
