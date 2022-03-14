Good Luck Pizza Co. serving up Italian faves, pizza and a slice of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Good Luck Pizza Co. is exactly what Valerie Safran and Marcie Turney think Philadelphia needs right now; a neighborhood pizza joint/Italian restaurant that offers up a feeling of nostalgia after two years of a pandemic.They're serving up traditional Italian favorites like pasta, seared swordfish and mom mom's meatballs, and, of course, there's pizza.It's a thick crust pie, similar to a grandma pizza, Sicilian and Detroit but made with a high hydration, long fermentation dough so it's super light and crispy.The ladies were also determined to develop a gluten-free crust that would actually taste good.After many fails, they finally came up with what they say is a winning crust.The square pies are traditional; the skinny ones gluten free and there are five flavors to choose from-from pepperoni or cheese supreme to the Spicy Nonna, topped with spicy soprassado and hot Calabrian honey.There are also two white pies, a burrata with Brussel leaf and a potato with pistachio pesto and rosemary.There's a full bar with cocktails celebrating Italian pop culture, like the sour godmother, Dr. Vinny boom botz, the big Ragu and The Situation,105 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-922-6061