gritty

Get Gritty In: Flyers mascots wants to attend games, starts petition

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No fans are expected inside the Wells Fargo Center when the Philadelphia Flyers season starts next month.

But what about Gritty?

The ever-outspoken mascot has started his own petition on change.org, pleading with the NHL to let him cheer on the team in person.

RELATED: NHL 2021 season update: Schedule, divisions, playoff format, COVID-19 protocols and more

"Hockey is back! I couldn't help but notice that (NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman) left mascots out of his big announcement yesterday. @NHL you kept me out of the playoff bubble last season but I DEMAND admission to Flyers games this season. Hockey needs me, I need hockey, the world needs Gritty," the mascot tweeted Monday afternoon.



Thousands of fans have already signed on in support of the campaign.

There's also a hashtag; #GetGrittyIn.

"Without me, where is the joy? Where is the artistry? Where is the downright tomfoolery that delicately balances with the on-ice battles and displays of athletic prowess? One cannot simply exist without the other," Gritty's petition reads.

Even player Kevin Hayes has put his foot down.

"Big decision to make! If @GrittyNHL is not allowed in the building for games then I don't think I can play this year! #GetGrittyIn ," Hayes said.


The Flyers tweeted, "Do the right thing, NHL."



RELATED: Year after diagnosis, Flyers' Oskar Lindblom is now cancer-free

Last season, Gritty tried break into the NHL bubble - instead of landing in Canada, he ended up visiting Toronto, Ohio.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsgrittyfeel goodphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRITTY
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
Gritty gets a 'Queer Eye' makeover: Philadelphia Flyers' mascot goes from 'orange fluffy mess' to 'game day best'
Flyers, Gritty surprise lifelong fan battling cancer
Gritty thanks front line workers at HUP
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Delco man accused of casting dead mother's ballot
Philly residents fed up with porch pirates
More than 70 West Point cadets accused of cheating on exam
AccuWeather: A chilly breeze today, rain and wind on Christmas Eve
Morning Moms: Nydia Han shares view into her family's pandemic life
COVID outbreak at local Amazon warehouse prompts temporary closure
Show More
2021 Philadelphia Auto Show organizers planning June event
Chester Twp. officers deliver donated toys to families in need
Family living at Philly church for 843 days celebrates freedom
Willow Grove 5th grader starts baking business during pandemic
Woman's body discovered in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News