Get Gritty In: Flyers mascots wants to attend games, starts petition

But what about Gritty?
The ever-outspoken mascot has started his own petition on change.org, pleading with the NHL to let him cheer on the team in person.
"Hockey is back! I couldn't help but notice that (NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman) left mascots out of his big announcement yesterday. @NHL you kept me out of the playoff bubble last season but I DEMAND admission to Flyers games this season. Hockey needs me, I need hockey, the world needs Gritty," the mascot tweeted Monday afternoon.
Thousands of fans have already signed on in support of the campaign.
There's also a hashtag; #GetGrittyIn.
"Without me, where is the joy? Where is the artistry? Where is the downright tomfoolery that delicately balances with the on-ice battles and displays of athletic prowess? One cannot simply exist without the other," Gritty's petition reads.
Even player Kevin Hayes has put his foot down.
"Big decision to make! If @GrittyNHL is not allowed in the building for games then I don't think I can play this year! #GetGrittyIn ," Hayes said.
The Flyers tweeted, "Do the right thing, NHL."
Last season, Gritty tried break into the NHL bubble - instead of landing in Canada, he ended up visiting Toronto, Ohio.
