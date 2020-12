Get Gritty In: Flyers mascots wants to attend games, starts petition

So this is what YOU are going to do for ME. It’s time to put your e-signature where your mouth is. https://t.co/OMy2aI7FLc — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No fans are expected inside the Wells Fargo Center when the Philadelphia Flyers season starts next month.But what about Gritty?The ever-outspoken mascot has started his own petition on change.org , pleading with the NHL to let him cheer on the team in person."Hockey is back! I couldn't help but notice that (NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman) left mascots out of his big announcement yesterday. @NHL you kept me out of the playoff bubble last season but I DEMAND admission to Flyers games this season. Hockey needs me, I need hockey, the world needs Gritty," the mascot tweeted Monday afternoon.Thousands of fans have already signed on in support of the campaign.There's also a hashtag; #GetGrittyIn."Without me, where is the joy? Where is the artistry? Where is the downright tomfoolery that delicately balances with the on-ice battles and displays of athletic prowess? One cannot simply exist without the other," Gritty's petition reads.Even player Kevin Hayes has put his foot down."Big decision to make! If @GrittyNHL is not allowed in the building for games then I don't think I can play this year! #GetGrittyIn ," Hayes said.The Flyers tweeted, "Do the right thing, NHL."Last season, Gritty tried break into the NHL bubble - instead of landing in Canada, he ended up visiting Toronto, Ohio.