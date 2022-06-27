Voices of Philadelphia youth on gun violence, fear for their future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviewed two 15-year-old students who are part of the Philadelphia Youth Anti-Violence Group ''., a freshman from the Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School and, a sophomore from Mathematics, Civics and Science Charter School, candidly discussed the issues, fears and concerns they have surrounding the escalating gun violence in their community.They surveyed 1,300 young residents in the city between grades 7-12 on their concerns about violence.Matt shares the findings of their survey in which 63% said they were worried about the safety of their family and friends.