The effect of gun violence on young people

Dr. Davido Dupree, a Psychologist and Assistant Professor of Community College of Philadelphia, and Dr. Roger Harrison, a Pediatric Psychologist from Nemours Children's Health in Delaware discuss the prolonged effects of living in communities with gun violence and high rates of poverty.
Plus, how academic success and physical health can suffer, and what parents and communities can do to stop the violence and offer healing to our younger generation.
