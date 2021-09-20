inside story

The effect of gun violence on young people

By Niki Hawkins
Inside Story's September 19 episode

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the victims of gun violence in our region becoming younger and younger, host Tamala Edwards interviews two youth psychologists about the long-term effects of consistent exposure to violence on mental health for children and teens.

Dr. Davido Dupree, a Psychologist and Assistant Professor of Community College of Philadelphia, and Dr. Roger Harrison, a Pediatric Psychologist from Nemours Children's Health in Delaware discuss the prolonged effects of living in communities with gun violence and high rates of poverty.

Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philadelphia shootings
Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people dead and one injured in North Philadelphia Saturday.

Plus, how academic success and physical health can suffer, and what parents and communities can do to stop the violence and offer healing to our younger generation.

