South Jersey town targets 'reckless biking' with new ordinance

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey town is targeting what it calls reckless biking with a new ordinance that gives police power to impound an offender's bike.

Commissioners in Haddonfield Borough adopted a "Better Biking" ordinance last week that aims to crack down on trick riding, weaving, and bumping bikes on sidewalks - issues that residents say have been persistent for years.

"I see it right over there. There they come. Right over there. They ride around town, they're not very careful," said Kathy Cunningham, who has lived in the whole borough her whole life.

"They will pop wheelies right in front of where the customers are or speed up their bikes," said Augustine Riginos, co-owner of The Bistro at Haddonfield on East Kings Highway.

He says he worries about the safety of his customers because of everyday incidents like one caught on surveillance in 2019 that shows a group of kids blocking traffic and riding down the middle of the street.

"You kind of worry they're going to get hurt or one of the customers is going to hurt," Riginos said.

The township hopes new rules which are posted on trash cans along Kings Highway and Lantern Lane will fix that.

"It's mandated now that riders are to get off their bicycle and walk through those certain areas," said Lt. Stuart Holloway from Haddonfield Police Department. "Basically, it gives our officers a little bit more teeth. We have the authority now to impound their bicycle.

Police say it's already working. Last spring, they responded to 68 calls for reckless biking. In the last month, Holloway says there have only been four.

Still, not everyone is sold on the idea of punishing kids for biking.

"Maybe explore putting in a bike lane. I know they might have to redo the streets but it could be worth it," said Anita Rogers from Haddon Township.

Police say they haven't impounded any bikes yet, but if they do, they'll be held at a $ 25-a-day fine and only a parent or guardian can pick them up.