Family able to safely flee from burning home in Haddonfield, New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family was able to escape a house fire in Haddonfield, Camden County early Monday morning.The fire started around 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Reillywood Avenue while the family was inside the home.Authorities say all family members were able to get out safely and none appeared injured.The fire severely damaged the home. Flames scorched parts of the home, especially on the first floor.It took crews around a half hour to get the fire under control.The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.