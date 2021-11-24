FYI Philly

Find the perfect Hanukkah gift at the Jewish American History store

By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With Hanukkah falling early this year, now is a great time to check out a unique source for gifts.

The store at the National Museum of Jewish American History is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year, dedicated to telling the American Jewish story.

You can find everything from ceremonial items to pop culture, with a wide variety across categories like jewelry, clothing, home items, children's, books, and more.

While the galleries of the museum remain closed, you can enjoy in-person shopping the week of Thanksgiving for the first time since the pandemic.


National Museum of American Jewish History | Facebook | Instagram | New Store Website
101 South Independence Mall East, Philadelphia PA 19106
Main phone: 215-923-3811 | Store phone: 215-923-0262
