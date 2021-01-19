Hardena thinks outside the box "Not Pizza" Indonesian feast

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owners of a James Beard-nominated Hardena in South Philadelphia don't serve pizza, but their latest offer was definitely inspired by it.Hardena opened in 2001 and is known for its authentic Indonesian cuisine, with recipes passed down through the generations. It's a small gem on a tiny South Philadelphia street, and business was hammered by COVID-19.To regain their slice of the economic pie took some thinking outside the box.So the family came up with "It's Not Pizza," mostly all of their food packed in a pizza box that's lined with banana leaves and a large rice mound in the middle.Find Indonesian favorites like beef rendang, coconut collard greens and sate, tempeh and tofu.For the full Indonesian experience, eat it just like you would pizza, with your hands. Traditionally, as you may know, Indonesians like to eat with their hands.1754 South Hicks Street #2217, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145