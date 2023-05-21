Delaware nonprofit hosts diaper bank, other events to support mothers in need

Since its launch in 2018, Harper's Heart has provided families in need with over $400,000 worth of items for free.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Action Cam got a look inside the "Closet of Love" in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday.

The Closet of Love is a local diaper bank and community closet for babies aged zero to 24 months old.

It's part of the nonprofit organization Harper's Heart, which aims to help mothers in need.

The founder of the organization explained the nonprofit was made to create a safe environment for mothers and mothers-to-be to gain access to essentials for their children.

If you or someone you know may need assistance, you can contact the nonprofit by clicking here.