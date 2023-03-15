Hatboro-Horsham schools closed, residents told to shelter in place due to police activity

According to police, a standoff is underway after a suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment building.

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- All Hatboro-Horsham School District schools are closed Wednesday and a shelter-in-place is currently in effect for residents of Hatboro due to significant police activity.

According to dispatchers, a standoff is underway after a suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment building in the unit block of S. York Road, near Moreland Avenue.

Dispatchers said the incident started at about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a man began waving a gun around and pointing it at people. Shots were also fired at police.

The suspect then ran into the nearby apartment building.

SWAT officers and police remain on the scene and have been attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

York Road remains closed between Montgomery Avenue and Byberry Road, and Moreland Avenue is currently closed between Penn Street and Chester Avenue.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to seek an alternate route until the situation is resolved.

There is an active warrant for the suspect's arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.