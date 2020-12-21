Hatfield Holiday Sausage Star's Recipe

So we partnered with Hatfield for a holiday recipe sweepstakes.
It's a family-run company that's been around for more than 125 years. And for a chance to win a one-year supply of their pork products, we challenged our viewers to share their favorite Hatfield recipe.
Here's the winner with her swag bag, and here's her winning dish, a family favorite she's been cooking for holidays and special occasions for about 15 years.
For lots more recipes from Hatfield: CLICK HERE
Holiday Hatfield Sausage Stars |
Ingredients
- 1 package (12 ounces) wonton wrappers
- 1 pound Hatfield sausage
- 2 cups shredded Colby cheese
- 1/2 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1/2 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
- 2 bunches green onions, sliced
- 1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
Directions:
Lightly press wonton wrappers onto the bottoms and up the sides of greased miniature muffin cups. Bake at 350 until edges are browned, about 5 minutes. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in the cheese, peppers, onions and salad dressing. Spoon a rounded tablespoon into each wonton cup. Bake until heated through, 6-7 minutes.-