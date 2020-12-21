Hatfield Holiday Sausage Star's Recipe

1 package (12 ounces) wonton wrappers

1 pound Hatfield sausage

2 cups shredded Colby cheese

1/2 medium green pepper, chopped

1/2 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

2 bunches green onions, sliced

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holidays always involve a lot of great food.So we partnered with Hatfield for a holiday recipe sweepstakes.It's a family-run company that's been around for more than 125 years. And for a chance to win a one-year supply of their pork products, we challenged our viewers to share their favorite Hatfield recipe.Here's the winner with her swag bag, and here's her winning dish, a family favorite she's been cooking for holidays and special occasions for about 15 years.Lightly press wonton wrappers onto the bottoms and up the sides of greased miniature muffin cups. Bake at 350 until edges are browned, about 5 minutes. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in the cheese, peppers, onions and salad dressing. Spoon a rounded tablespoon into each wonton cup. Bake until heated through, 6-7 minutes.-