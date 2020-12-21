FYI Philly

Hatfield Holiday Sausage Star's Recipe

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holidays always involve a lot of great food.

So we partnered with Hatfield for a holiday recipe sweepstakes.

It's a family-run company that's been around for more than 125 years. And for a chance to win a one-year supply of their pork products, we challenged our viewers to share their favorite Hatfield recipe.

Here's the winner with her swag bag, and here's her winning dish, a family favorite she's been cooking for holidays and special occasions for about 15 years.


For lots more recipes from Hatfield: CLICK HERE

Holiday Hatfield Sausage Stars |

Ingredients
  • 1 package (12 ounces) wonton wrappers
  • 1 pound Hatfield sausage
  • 2 cups shredded Colby cheese
  • 1/2 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 1/2 medium sweet red pepper, chopped
  • 2 bunches green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 cup ranch salad dressing


Directions:
Lightly press wonton wrappers onto the bottoms and up the sides of greased miniature muffin cups. Bake at 350 until edges are browned, about 5 minutes. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in the cheese, peppers, onions and salad dressing. Spoon a rounded tablespoon into each wonton cup. Bake until heated through, 6-7 minutes.-
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaholiday recipes6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Bucks County brings the holiday spirit with lights and shopping
Dilworth Plaza transformed into a winter wonderland with skating rink, snack cabin
Here is what Chestnut Hill is offering for the holidays
Things to do in Kennett Square for the holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus variants cause for concern?
Show More
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly today, rain and wind for Christmas Eve
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Excitement, cheer fill Norristown school during annual gift lottery
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
More TOP STORIES News