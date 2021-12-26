Woman, 48, dies after crashing into SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed after her vehicle struck the back of a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia, police say.It happened just after 8:20 a.m. Sunday on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue.Police say the 48-year-old woman was driving a BMW sedan when she struck the rear of a SEPTA bus.The woman was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Montgomery County by medics.She was pronounced dead a short time later.The driver of the SEPTA bus and one passenger who was on the bus were also taken to Lankenau. They were listed in stable condition.It was not clear how many people were on the bus at the time.