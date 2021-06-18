HEALED: Pat is joined by Michael Smerconish and the Singing Doctor

Pat Croce is back with another great American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.
HEALED Gathering guests for this week include Dr. Steven Eisenberg and Michael Smerconish.
Dr. Steven Eisenberg is a San Diego, CA based specialist in Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology. He is known as the "Singing Doctor" having written over 100 songs for his patients tailored to their own situations. Dr. Eisenberg is also author of Love Is the Strongest Medicine, which was released in May 2021.
Michael Smerconish is a radio and television host as well as a political commentator, newspaper columnist, author, and lawyer. He broadcasts The Michael Smerconish Program weekdays on SiriusXM's POTUS channel (124) and hosts the CNN and CNN International program Smerconish. He writes for The Philadelphia Inquirer and has authored seven books.
