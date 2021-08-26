HEALED: Whatever Life Throws At You, You Are Not Alone

HEALED with Pat Croce

This week, Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering welcomes Gerri Willis and Daniel Freedman.

Gerri is a Fox Business Network anchor and Stage 3 lobular breast cancer survivor. Daniel is the CEO and co-founder of BurnAlong, an online video and social motivation platform. The company's holistic approach provides classes and coaching for physical, emotional, mental, and even financial wellness. They both really reinforced the message that no matter what life throws at you, you are never alone.

Gerri shared, "I never really focused on health...I worked out, I ate right, but I never thought I would get CANCER." When faced with body changes, Gerri says she "looked away". She didn't want to deal with it, and instead focused on life and work. "It took me a very long time to say ok, this is your body and you have to be part of the solution." Gerri shared with Pat how she learned to live life to the fullest, even when things don't go the way you planned - a good life lesson for all of us!

Motivated by his grandmother Daniel Freedman discussed how he came up with the idea for BurnAlong. His interest was in human behavior and how to change it, and then how to apply that to the wellness world. The name BurnAlong comes from combining Burn = passion, with Along = together, a community of support.

Today's Gathering ended with Pat's first Mindfulness Moment that can be used anywhere to have a moment of peace and relaxation.
