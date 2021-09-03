HEALED: Make every day - and every bite - count!

HEALED with Pat Croce

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering kicks off September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Jeanie Subach and Danny Hill.

Dr. Jeanie Subach, joined the gathering from her first day back at school. She is a registered dietician and focused her attention on the importance of produce, including the "daily dozen" of healthy fruits and vegetables that we should incorporate into our diets. Jeanie also encouraged participants to "make every bite count" by creating well-balanced meal options, and making the most of the foods that you have in your refrigerator and freezer to fuel your body and eat healthy!

21-year-old Danny Hill who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma at 13. A South Jersey athlete, Danny shared his experience as a childhood cancer survivor. After his diagnosis, this once active kid had to be cautious in all he did, including avoiding the baseball diamond as a player. He bravely battled his disease, and stayed involved with his team from the bench. He now works to "make every day count" and was thrilled to be able to join his team once again with a glove on his senior year of high school.

Today, he continues with his chemotherapy and regular scans to monitor his disease. He is an incredible person who is extremely positive and optimistic and very active in his cancer battle. Danny works very hard to eat well and tries to keep as physically, mentally, and emotionally well to help in his treatments.
