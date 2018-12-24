HEALTHCHECK

CDC reports high flu virus activity

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu season underway. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

By
Flu season has officially started. The CDC is reporting some areas are starting to see high virus activity.

As of now, only two states are in the red: Georgia and Colorado. That means they're experiencing high flu activity.

In our area, New Jersey is seeing moderate activity. That's a step below high activity. And Pennsylvania and Delaware are still at low activity.

But what this means is the virus is starting to circulate.

Flu season typically lasts about 16 weeks. So there is still time for a flu shot if you didn't get one yet this year.

Also, now is the time to make sure you're washing your hands frequently. The flu is more than a bad cold, it can have devastating effects.

Six children have died due to flu complications so far this year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckfluvirus
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
For many, family is most stressful part of holidays
Lifting tips to save your back from holiday strain
Managing children's diabetes around holiday sweets and treats
Doctor seeing rise in patients with 'selfie wrist'
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
For many, family is most stressful part of holidays
Start the New Year fit with Jillian Michaels' 'The Six Keys'
Today's Tip: Managing asthma during winter
Teen sings during brain surgery to help doctors preserve her musical abilities
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Summerdale
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
AccuWeather: Brisk And Chilly
Man dressed as delivery driver steals Amazon package
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Show More
3 struck by driver on Broad Street in Tioga-Nicetown
Pay what you wish at Germantown restaurant's final day
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Washington
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
More News