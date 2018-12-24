CDC reports high flu virus activity

Flu season has officially started. The CDC is reporting some areas are starting to see high virus activity.As of now, only two states are in the red: Georgia and Colorado. That means they're experiencing high flu activity.In our area, New Jersey is seeing moderate activity. That's a step below high activity. And Pennsylvania and Delaware are still at low activity.But what this means is the virus is starting to circulate.Flu season typically lasts about 16 weeks. So there is still time for a flu shot if you didn't get one yet this year.Also, now is the time to make sure you're washing your hands frequently. The flu is more than a bad cold, it can have devastating effects.Six children have died due to flu complications so far this year.------