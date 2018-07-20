HEALTH & FITNESS

Physical activity and vacations can improve health, researchers say

EMBED </>More Videos

Physical activity and vacations can improve health, researchers say - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Move more and take a vacation - that's the message from some researchers on how to improve your overall health.

The first study is out of the United Kingdom and it looks at exercise may help slow down the aging process.

Want to stay young? Or at least stave off some of the effects of aging, research published in Aging Cell shows cycling can help.

"What they found was that individuals who are really physically active, master cyclists, all of the markers of inflammation that are associated with aging were all lower," said Dr. Ronan Factora at the Cleveland Clinic.

Scientists compared 125 people ages 55 to 79 who cycled regularly to adults who didn't exercise. Results show the bikers had stronger immune systems, better muscle mass and less inflammation.

Inflammation is part of the normal aging process and can lead to arthritis and heart problems.

Other studies show all kinds of physical activity can improve your health. It can help lower or maintain blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It's also important for brain health, which is why healthcare providers prescribe people to simply move more.

"If you think about all the benefits of physical activity, this is more than any pill that I could give and it should just encourage in some sort of physical activity to get up off the couch and to do more," said Dr. Factora.

But when it comes to work, the message may be do less - or at least take some time off. Researchers say if you're feeling unhealthy lately, a vacation may be the best medicine.

In fact, according to the Framingham Heart Study, men who don't take vacations could be 30 percent more likely to suffer a heart attack. For women, the risk goes up to 50 percent.

The best way to rest and recharge is to plan ahead, schedule your time off and delegate priorities.

And you shouldn't feel guilty about taking time off. For many people, they're more productive after some time away.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexerciseworkoutvacation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young doctors taking fresh approach to combat opioid epidemic
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Opioid crisis forcing kids into homes of grandparents
Former opioid addict using experience to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
AccuWeather: Rainy Start to the Weekend
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Video shows suspect sought for fatal hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Elderly woman a victim of home invasion, attempted sex assault
Arrest made in Pitman, New Jersey homicide
Show More
N.J. transit train derails in Trenton
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Deaf dog bonds with students who are hearing impaired
Fire torches junkyard in Burlington County
Cohen taped Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model: Sources
More News