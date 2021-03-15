Herman's Coffee looks like a gas station, but its the new spot for South Philadelphia foodies

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Herman's Coffee sounds like a caffeine stop but it looks much more like a mechanic's garageHusband and wife owners Mat and Amy Falco took an an old auto shop and gas station and turned it into a small-batch-coffee-roaster, and specialty-foods-market, stocked with locally-made cheeses, artisan sweets, and Mat's obsession with unique tinned fish that you can't find elsewhere.The couple also bought a food cart for rotating restaurant pop-ups. Mondays and Fridays feature dinners, on weekends, food trucks pull up during brunch hours with burritos, Brazilian cake rolls, ice cream and artisan finds.There's no phone so don't try calling; just pop over and experience the scene.1313 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147