Herman's Coffee looks like a gas station, but its the new spot for South Philadelphia foodies

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Herman's Coffee sounds like a caffeine stop but it looks much more like a mechanic's garage
Husband and wife owners Mat and Amy Falco took an an old auto shop and gas station and turned it into a small-batch-coffee-roaster, and specialty-foods-market, stocked with locally-made cheeses, artisan sweets, and Mat's obsession with unique tinned fish that you can't find elsewhere.
The couple also bought a food cart for rotating restaurant pop-ups. Mondays and Fridays feature dinners, on weekends, food trucks pull up during brunch hours with burritos, Brazilian cake rolls, ice cream and artisan finds.
There's no phone so don't try calling; just pop over and experience the scene.
Herman's Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
1313 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
