Hidden Gems Beverage goes green with avocado juice, mission to reduce food waste

With culinary and food science backgrounds, their Hidden Gems Beverage Company strives to reduce food waste.
Hidden gems refer to the usable parts of food that often get thrown away.
Their first target is the seed of an avocado because it is too hard to compost and ends up in the trash. But the seed is so rich in antioxidants, they are making a beverage from it called Reveal Avocado Seed Brew.
Reveal - Avocado Seed Brew | Facebook | Instagram
