Some local high schools still hope to have in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many high schools have already planned virtual graduations or graduation parades because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the plan at Kennett High School remains the same.The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 is still scheduled for June 5.But since we live in the age of COVID-19, district officials have a back-up plan.In fact, they have several back-up plans.Dr. Jeremy Hritz, Principal of Kennett High School says, "In the event that we can't hold it on the fifth, we have a make-up date of July 25. And then, if that gets canceled because of social distancing, we're going to have a virtual ceremony."Dr. Hritz says he is remaining optimistic about holding the commencement ceremony on time, as scheduled, primarily because of how much this year's senior class has already missed out on.On Wednesday, he went out with faculty members and volunteers, placing signs in front of the houses of graduating seniors recognizing their achievements.He says, "It's a daily brainstorm trying to come up with ways to recognize and honor the kids and a lot of time discussing what we can do just to make them feel special."Among the other schools in the Delaware Valley moving forward with plans to hold graduation is Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.But, they already moved the date from July 6th to July 25th, and this elite private school only has 127 graduating students making it logistically easier to socially distance everyone who plans to attend.But Head of School, Dr. Stephen Druggan, says he is still planning for a virtual graduation just in case.Dr. Druggan says, "We need to celebrate them the best way we can on the 25th depending on the guidelines we are dealing with. Of course, health and safety is always the first consideration and then just trying to take care of all the kids emotionally as well."Meanwhile, the School District of Philadelphia has already announced that all high school graduations have been canceled this year, with the hope of rescheduling if the pandemic subsides.